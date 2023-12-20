Dubai: Single mum wins $1 million after shopping online on National Day holiday

Photos: Supplied

The UAE’s 52nd Union Day celebration is one that Shabana Unni, an Indian expatriate, will never forget because on this day, she received a phone call from Idealz that changed her life forever.

On December 2 at Dubai Festival City, during a live event, Shabana’s name was drawn from a barrel containing tens of thousands of others as she was named the winner of the $1 million Union Day Grand Prize by Idealz, in partnership with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE).

Shabana, overwhelmed with joy and disbelief, expressed her gratitude to Idealz and DFRE for this incredible event. "My mother had previously won a Dh1,000 cash prize with Idealz, which is what encouraged me to participate. When I received the news that I had won, I found myself repeatedly checking my messages in utter disbelief. As a single parent, I will now be able to secure my children’s future and provide them with quality education.

"I am also eager to contribute to my community and invest in a passion that I have long cherished in my heart. Having previously witnessed my mother win the cash prize with Idealz and having experienced the authentic prize collection process first-hand, I can attest to Idealz being a friendly, trustworthy platform. It's an affordable venture that can transform lives—a truly life-altering opportunity."

The One-Million-Dollar campaign offered shoppers from all around the world a chance to win a life-changing cash prize by shopping at 'idealzbasics' for just Dh50.

Every purchase came with a complimentary ticket to the Grand Prize draw, giving everyone a fair shot at claiming the largest official Union Day prize ever given away, successfully combining the excitement of shopping with the chance to win.

The success of this Union Day campaign is a testament that DFRE and Idealz, through their long-term partnership, remain committed to enriching the lives of shoppers in the Emirate whilst continuing to engage in a number of festivities throughout the year.

