Dubai: Sheikh Zayed Road neighbourhood among 28 areas to get new names

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route to reach their destination
Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road neighbourhood has been renamed after the world’s tallest tower – the Burj Khalifa. The 830-metre building — which recently turned 14 — towers over other famous skyscrapers that dot the Emirate’s busiest road.
This is the most prominent name change among the 28 listed by the Dubai Land Department.
The Dubai stretch of the Sheikh Zayed Road homes several buildings with apartments, offices, hotel apartments and rooms. According to the property classifieds website Bayut, the neighbourhood is popular among investors, renters and tourists because of its proximity to famous landmarks and key areas like Downtown, Business Bay, JLT and Dubai Marina, among others.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Motor City has been renamed Al Hebiah First; Ranches, Wadi Al Asafa 6; Sports City, Al Hebiah Fourth; and Al Quoz 2, Ghadeer Al Tair. Here’s the full list of the 28 areas that have been renamed, along with their area codes:
It’s not immediately clear when or why the name changes were made. Khaleej Times has reached out to the DLD for a statement.
Dubai had recently announced a new mechanism for naming roads. The first phase of the initiative saw roads in Al Khawaneej 2 area given names inspired by local trees and flowers. Al Ghaf Street was named after one of the most popular species of trees found locally. Likewise, other streets in the area received names such as Al Sidr, Basil, Al Faggy, Al Samr and Al Sharish.
ALSO READ:
Motorists are advised to use an alternate route to reach their destination
They handled 121,986 transactions in 2023, compared to 107,719 transactions in 2022
The 25-bed department is led by a team of highly experienced emergency and trauma care experts
Partial closures have been announced on three major streets
Hyderi’s journey began when he landed in Dubai by ship from Iran at the tender age of 8
The term FOSO describes the uneasiness or reluctance people feel when they have to cut off from their obligations, technology, or jobs
The 14-year-old boy left the house in Ajman without informing his parents
They have been urged to verify the information before responding to any suspicious correspondence