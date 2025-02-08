Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed to crown winners of Dh1-million Hope Maker prize on February 23

Over 26,000 young men and women have participated in the fifth edition of the Dh1 million award of Hope Makers, said Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Saturday.

The Hope Makers award recognises the winners' humanitarian contributions and encourages further development of their programmes aimed at helping others.

"Life taught me that to make hope is to make life. Hope is the bridge that connects the reality we live with the future we aspire to. We have to contribute to building bridges to millions of young people so that despair will not control them because to believe in hope is to believe in life itself," added Sheikh Mohammed who is also Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE.

Young people have taken part with stories of taking part in facing their societies' challenges with positivity, individual initiative, and confidence in themselves and their unlimited potential.

Past winners

In 2017, Nawal Al Soufi from Morocco — who helped save the lives of more than 200,000 refugees — was named the Arab Hope Maker.

Mahmoud Wahid from Egypt was named the Arab Hope Maker in 2018, for giving refuge to homeless seniors on the streets of Cairo.