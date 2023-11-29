Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed pardons 1,249 inmates ahead of UAE National Day

During a recent visit, Khaleej Times observed concerning conditions in the building, including supported structures with scaffolding, tiles removed for sample collection, and open pits, posing risks
It will be a fresh start for more than thousand prisoners of different nationalities after His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, granted a pardon ahead of the UAE National Day.
Sheikh Mohammed ordered the release of 1,249 inmates in correctional and penal institutions in Dubai, on the occasion of the 52nd Union Day, the Dubai Media Office posted on X, formerly Twitter.
Earlier in the day, Rulers in four other emirates announced similar pardons.
