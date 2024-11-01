Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed mourns Colm McLoughlin, 'one of the beautiful faces' of the city

Colm McLoughlin. Photo: X / Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

As tributes poured in for Dubai Duty Free's former CEO Colm McLoughlin, the Ruler of the emirate on Friday joined the community in honouring his legacy.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, mourned McLoughlin, who passed away on October 30 at age of 81.

For Sheikh Mohammed, he was the "visionary" who transformed Dubai Duty Free (DDF) "into a global icon over more than four decades".

The well-loved DDF chief, who hailed from Ireland, was one of the pioneers who built the company from the ground up, turning it into an iconic $2-billion establishment with 6,000 employees.

'One of the beautiful faces of Dubai'

The Ruler of Dubai saluted not only his dedication but also his down-to-earth nature.

"Colm was an inspiring and humble figure, one of the beautiful faces of Dubai and a brilliant mind with a kind and loving heart," Sheikh Mohammed wrote in a post on X.