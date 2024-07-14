Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed directs promotion of 6,025 military personnel

'Passengers were provided with refreshments and continued their journey with a total delay of eight hours,' the spokesperson said
The Ruler of Dubai has issued a decree to promote 6,025 military personnel working in military departments of Dubai.
The promotions included cadres from Dubai Police, the State Security Department, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, and the General Directorate of Civil Defence.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued Resolution No. (33) of 2024 promoting Major General Awad Hadher Al Muhairi, Deputy Chairman of the State Security Department in Dubai, to the rank of Lieutenant General. The resolution will be effective from July 1, 2024, and will be published in the Official Gazette.
The resolutions included the promotion of 4,219 employees of Dubai Police, and the promotion and retirement of 33 of its cadres, with 24 retirements, for a total of 4,276 military personnel working in it.
The promotion decisions included 548 cadres of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, with the promotion and retirement of five of its members, and the retirement of three, for a total of 556 military personnel affiliated with the administration in Dubai.
The promotions for employees of the State Security Department in Dubai included 783 military personnel, while it was decided to promote and retire 19 military personnel working in the department, with one retirement, for a total of 803 of its cadres.
The decisions issued by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also included the promotion of 387 military personnel working in the General Department of Civil Defence in Dubai, the promotion and retirement of 60 military personnel, and the retirement of 28 military cadres in the department, for a total of 390 military personnel affiliated with the General Department of Civil Defence in Dubai.
Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, expressed his deep thanks and gratitude for the generous gesture from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which shows the extent of the Ruler's interest in military cadres, across various specializations.
He also said how this gesture reflects the leader's constant keenness to reward every sincere effort aimed at ensuring that the UAE and Dubai remain a symbol of security and safety, and a model for a society that guarantees its members all means of safety at all times.
