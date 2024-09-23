E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed approves Dh10-billion expansion plan of Expo City exhibition centre

The annual impact of this economic hub is expected to reach about Dh18 billion to Dh54 billion by 2033

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 2:33 PM

Last updated: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 2:41 PM

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, approved the master plan for the expansion of the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City.

According to the plan, the exhibition space will be increased from 58,000 sqm to 180,000 sqm, and is set to be the largest events centre in the region after the expansion. The number of annual events will also increase from 300 to 600.


The annual impact of this economic hub is expected to reach about Dh18 billion to Dh54 billion by 2033.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE