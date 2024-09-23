Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed approves Dh10-billion expansion plan of Expo City exhibition centre

Demand for Caribbean passports still remains strong due to quick process, low cost and minimal requirements
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, approved the master plan for the expansion of the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City.
According to the plan, the exhibition space will be increased from 58,000 sqm to 180,000 sqm, and is set to be the largest events centre in the region after the expansion. The number of annual events will also increase from 300 to 600.
The annual impact of this economic hub is expected to reach about Dh18 billion to Dh54 billion by 2033.
