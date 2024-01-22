Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan launches Dh1.1 billion scholarship for outstanding Emirati school graduates

Published: Mon 22 Jan 2024, 9:33 PM Last updated: Mon 22 Jan 2024, 10:40 PM

Dubai's Crown Prince has launched a scholarship programme to support outstanding Emirati graduates from public and private schools in Dubai.

The Hamdan bin Mohammed Academic Scholarship Programme allocated Dh1.1 billion to support the higher education of meritorious Emirati school graduates. The programme, which will fund 100 students annually, will start accepting applications in April 2024 for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Students can apply through the DubaiNow platform powered by the Dubai Digital Authority using the 'Emarati' icon.

The selection criteria will be subject to the terms and conditions set by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). The application window will be aligned with the announcement of high school results, taking into account timeframes for different curricula.

The initiative comes as part of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The programme's objective is to support Dubai's best-performing Emirati students by offering them higher education opportunities at leading academic institutions.

The aim is to contribute to empowering Dubai's human capital through diverse higher education platforms, thus helping prepare a futuristic workforce while ensuring that Dubai's promising students receive the most advanced education and occupational training.

The Crown Prince said: "Investing in Emiratis' higher education and equipping our youth with knowledge is fundamental for building and sustaining a knowledgeable society. Dubai's Government has an unwavering commitment to provide the resources needed to empower top achievers, nurturing them to become competent and influential future leaders armed with advanced skills to enrich sectors in the emirate and write new chapters in Dubai's development journey. This initiative recognises students pursuing academic achievements and personal aspirations, helping them achieve their goals."

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the important role of high-achieving and ambitious students in the Dubai Social Agenda 33's mission, expressing confidence in their ability to shape Dubai's future. He has been recognising the top 25 high school students from Dubai for the past two academic years.

Students accorded the recognition have been selected from among a diverse range of schools and curricula in Dubai, including the Ministry of Education, British and American curricula, as well the International Baccalaureate. The new programme will top up the scholarships already in place by offering 75 additional scholarships, benefiting 100 outstanding students annually.

Aligned with the Dubai Social Agenda 33, the Hamdan bin Mohammed Academic Scholarship Programme contributes to achieving two main strategic objectives. It firstly aspires to position Dubai among the top 10 cities in terms of education quality globally by 2033. The strategically designed programme will contribute significantly to Dubai's future knowledge-based economy by cultivating exceptional future leaders driving innovation across a range of sectors.

Additionally, the programme is designed to provide students scholarships to prestigious international universities for specialised studies that are compatible with the needs of Dubai's economy.

