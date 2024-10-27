Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan issues directives for annual event to shape new generation of leaders

Photo: File

Bringing together leaders from various fields and experts from around the world, ‘Mohammed Bin Rashid Leadership Forum’ will now be an annual event.

This move is as per directives issued by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

The second edition of the Forum will be held from September 24-25, 2025, and will be organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development.

“The forum serves as a strategic platform that plays a vital role in shaping Dubai's future directions and plans. It is designed to enhance strategic foresight and promote leadership practices rooted in the Mohammed Bin Rashid leadership model. The forum will become a key annual event for top-level leaders across Dubai,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

As Dubai looks to the future, exchange of ideas between experts and leaders across fields is essential. The forum will enable this, and will feature discussions, workshops, and lectures led by international experts, equipping participants with key skills for development.

The event highlights the importance of prioritising comprehensive development and citizen welfare, while preparing leaders to confront current challenges and take on future responsibilities, said Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Chairman of the Executive Office of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, has graduated over 850 Emirati leaders, including seven ministers and 10 undersecretaries.