Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan approves new 'scenic' route, projects to develop countryside, rural areas

The master plan for Saih Al Salam Scenic Route, featuring new facilities, activities, events, and services was approved by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE.

Sheikh Hamdan took to X to make the announcement on Sunday. According to him, this project is part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, with the goal to increase the number of visitors by 600 per cent, to reach over 3 million by 2040.

Thirty-seven projects and initiatives for the development of Dubai's countryside and rural areas over the next five years, costing Dh390 million, were also approved. Sheik Hamdan noted: "These aim to provide high-quality services and advanced facilities to meet the needs of residents and visitors."