Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan approves formation of Board of Young Arab leaders

Sheikh Hamdan on Sunday approved the formation of the Board of Young Arab Leaders that features 11 leading and influential Arab personalities from various fields.

Our mission is to empower the leaders of tomorrow in the Arab region through a network that fosters exchange of expertise and drives positive change, said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE

In a social media post, he further said the country's mission is to expand this network to 50,000 members as it launches pioneering initiatives and implements transformative projects.

The Board of Young Arab Leaders. Photo: X/ @HamdanMohammed

The Arab region's greatest resource is its 200 million young people, said Sheikh Hamdan, adding : "We remain committed to nurturing their potential, inspiring hope, and empowering them to lead the way towards a brighter future."