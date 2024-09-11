Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan announces creation of 'unified population registry'

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 6:54 PM Last updated: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 7:24 PM

Dubai will soon have a unified population registry that will have a centralised, comprehensive and real-time database of residents of the emirate.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, issued a resolution in this regard on Wednesday.

The registry called the "Unified Registry of the Population of the Emirate of Dubai" will be created on the digital platform of the Dubai Data and Statistics Corporation. It will be the only official and sole source of population data for the emirate.

