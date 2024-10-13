Sun, Oct 13, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 10, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon°C

Dubai launches 'App Olympics' for individuals, teams across 4 categories

The new contest serves in the path of positioning the emirate as the 'mobile app development capital of the world'

Dubai launched on Sunday the App Olympics to choose the best in the field of mobile application development, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE said on X.

The app contest comprises four categories: Best Youth App, Most Impactful App, Most Innovative App and Industry of the Year: Mobile Gaming.

Sheikh Hamdan said that the step comes in line with "Dubai's remarkable achievements across all sectors, especially in the digital economy field, which serves as a key pillar in achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33)".

"Led by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, as part of the ‘Create Apps in Dubai’ initiative, this competition encourages digital pioneers from around the world to be part of Dubai’s inspiring success story", he added.

