Dubai-Sharjah marine transport service to resume from August 4

There will be 8 daily trips from Monday until Thursday, and 6 trips from Friday until Sunday

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Tue 25 Jul 2023, 6:50 PM Last updated: Tue 25 Jul 2023, 6:59 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to resume operations of the marine transportation line via Dubai Ferry between Dubai and Sharjah, starting from August 4. The service had been suspended since the 2020 pandemic.

The marine transport service will run eight daily trips from Monday until Thursday (weekdays), and 6 trips from Friday until Sunday (weekends).

This marine service, the first of its kind connecting Dubai with other emirates, shuttles between Al Ghubaiba Marine Station in Dubai and Aquarium Marine Station in Sharjah, in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah.

The introduction of the Dubai Ferry service is part of the cooperative efforts between Dubai and Sharjah to offer additional mobility choices between the two emirates, ease traffic intensity, and use safe maritime transport given the extended coastal area of the two emirates.

The journey between Al Ghubaiba Station and the Sharjah Aquarium Station takes about 35 minutes. On weekdays, two ferries will depart from Sharjah at 7am and 8.30am along with one morning journey from Dubai at 7.45am. In the evening, there will be two journeys from Sharjah at 4:45pm and 6:15pm, and three journeys from Dubai at 4pm, 5:30pm, and 7pm.

From Friday to Sunday, there will be six journeys, three journeys from each side starting from noon. Departure times from Sharjah will be at 2pm, 4pm, and 6pm, whereas the journeys from Dubai will start at 3pm, 5pm, and 8pm.

Ticket fares for a single journey are offered at Dh15 for the Silver Class and Dh25 for the Gold Class but will be free of charge for people of determination and children under five. Clients can pay the fare at the customer’s services desk at the station, use nol card, or buy tickets online through on the RTA website.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority launched the ferry service for passengers travelling between Al Ghubaiba Marine Station in Dubai and Aquarium Marine Station in Sharjah on July 27, 2019.

The launch marked the first marine transit service operated between Dubai and any other emirate. The service launch was part of RTA's plan to improve marine transportation services and ease people’s mobility between the two emirates and was suspended since the 2020 pandemic.

