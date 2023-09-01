Dubai sets new Guinness World Record with Hatta Sign

The project also features, at a height of 263 metres, the highest solar energy tower on the planet
Dubai is no stranger to breaking world records. The latest one under its belt is for the Hatta sign, which is nestled in mountains towering over one of the emirate's most popular holiday destinations.
Hatta is home not only to the breathtaking Hajar mountains, valleys, and water bodies, but also houses a plethora of adventure and sports activities that residents and tourists flock to enjoy.
According Dubai Media Office, the Hatta sign, which stands at 19.28 metres, has broken the Guinness World Record for 'The Tallest Landmark Sign'. In comparison, the Hollywood sign stands at 13 metres.
As Hatta Resorts gear up to open for its sixth season, hikers can make the 30-minute journey up the mountain to take in the beautiful 360-degree views. The sign lights up in the evenings.
Other outdoor activities visitors can indulge in are ziplining, mountain biking, rock climbing, zorbing, archery and axe-throwing, according to Dubai Media Office.
Visitors can also enjoy unique glamping experiences with trailers, lodges, domes and caravans.
