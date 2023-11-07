Dubai sets global record for largest LED illuminated camel in the world

Photos: Supplied

The largest illuminated camel in the world has made its way at Dubai Parks and Resorts, the Middle East's largest theme park destination, breaking a new Guinness World Records title for the 'Largest LED Sculpture of a Mammal’.

The 7-metre-tall structure located in Riverland™ Dubai, is a tribute to one of the major elements in the Emirati culture and which represents its important role in the rich heritage of the UAE. Overall, camels are deeply intertwined with the UAE’s culture, history, and identity making them a significant and revered animal in the country.

The majestic camel will be illuminated every evening from sunset onwards next to Viva Ristorante, offering a captivating visual spectacle and Instagrammable spot for guests visiting the destination throughout the year. Guests visiting Riverland Dubai can also enjoy a delicious array of themed food and entertainment options.

Following Dubai Parks and Resorts' Guinness World Record achievement earlier this year with the launch of JumpX, the 'Largest Inflatable Bouncy Castle,' the destination is gearing up to unveil a series of thrilling announcements for its guests.

Celebrating UAE's rich heritage and culture, Dubai Parks and Resorts are actively working on creating memorable experiences as well as future potential collaborations with organisations such as the Dubai Camel Racing Club.

