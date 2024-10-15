Dubai: Seen this missing dog? Desperate family posts Dh5,000 reward for pet's safe return

Photos: Supplied

A British family in Dubai is desperately seeking their missing dog, Bolt, who was last seen on the evening of Friday, October 4.

A reward of Dh5,000 is being offered for anyone who finds the pet, who ran away during an evening walk. The family had just moved to Jumeirah Heights the day before the incident and were out for a stroll, when their son tripped and loosened his grip on the leash, which is when Bolt made his escape. "He must have been scared of the new place, since we'd shifted only a day before from Jumeirah Parks," said owner Jenny Gill, while speaking to Khaleej Times.

The furry animal is a mixed breed medium-size dog, pure white in colour, and has been microchipped and neutered. He was wearing a black harness with an orange lead when he went missing 10 days ago.

The beloved dog was last seen on Friday evening, just seconds after running away, on an Al Khail Street four-way traffic lane at around 8pm. He was spotted near the crossing between Garn Al Sabkha Street and Ibn Battuta Mall.

Residents of Dubai for the last eight years, the family has been searching everywhere for their missing pet. "We have posted information on social media, put posters up on lamp posts and also have a search party looking for him."

They also reached out to Dubai Municipality and veterinary clinics in nearby areas, in case anyone reported their dog missing.

During this unfortunate time, the family has been receiving calls from people trying to con them. "One man called me and said he had our dog and was going to kill him," said Jenny. "Another called and said they had found him, but wouldn’t return him because Bolt was 'their dog now'." Jenny said when she asked the man to show her proof, he sent her a close-up photo of white fur.

Another lady who is "supposedly running a search party" was recommended to the family through a rescue service. "We had to pay Dh250 and so far, she has done nothing aside from message me once a day to say she’s 'almost got information'," added Jenny.

However, countless good Samaritans have also stepped forward to help search for Bolt. Part of a WhatsApp group called 'Finding Bolt', they have been using the hashtag '#findingboltdubai' on social media platforms to spread the word. "It makes me so emotional that so many people I’ve never met are doing everything in their power to find him. People even came for a full search one evening, giving up their own time for us," said Jenny.

Jenny adopted Bolt, who was found as a pup wearing a superman outfit and roaming around Jumeirah Parks — her previous area of residence where she lived for four years — who she believes was "was either lost or dumped". The family named him 'Bolt' due to his fast speed and his resemblance to the dog from the movie 'Bolt'. Bolt as a puppy. Residents with any information about the missing dog can call the family on 058-5260675. "My three kids miss him so much," said the British expat.