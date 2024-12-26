Dubai schools see up to 40% rise in admissions; waiting lists get longer amid record demand

File photo used for illustrative purpose

Dubai schools are witnessing up to a 40 per cent surge in admissions for Term 2 than previous year, with waiting lists growing longer due to record-high demand.

The unprecedented volume of applications is is primarily attributed to the influx of professional families relocating to the region and the emergence of the UAE as a global hub for world-class education.

Glen Radojkovich, Director of Education, Taaleem, Dubai, said, “Our schools have seen a substantial rise in enrolments for the upcoming semester, reflecting the rapid growth of Dubai and Abu Dhabi as global education hubs. For Term 2, we are seeing 40 per cent increase in enrolments compared to last year. We have more new students in our IB schools but this is purely because our UK schools are at capacity and there are very few seats available. Applications for next year are already showing 22 per cent increase.”

Increasing school capacity

As a result, schools are actively working to increase capacity. “We’re seeing a marked surge in demand for British and IB curricula, both celebrated worldwide as ‘gold standards’ for fostering critical thinking and holistic development. We are increasing class and section availability at high-demand schools such as Greenfield International School and Dubai British School Emirates Hills.

"In addition, we are opening new campuses, including Dubai British School Mira in 2025 and Harrow International Schools, in the emirates in 2026 with each campus designed to accommodate over 1,800 students. Furthermore, our acquisition of Lycée Libanais Francophone Privé (LLFP) has enhanced our portfolio by providing multilingual education opportunities. These initiatives ensure we are well-prepared to meet a diverse demand for school admissions,” added Radojkovich.

Early applications, careful planning by parents

As schools strive to keep up with the growing demand, families find themselves faced with an increasingly competitive environment, where early applications, adaptability, and careful planning have become essential to securing a place at their desired school.

Dr Neil Hopkin, FRSA, Director of Education of Fortes Education, said, “We are experiencing a surge in enrolments at both Sunmarke School and Regent International School. Sunmarke School achieved the 3rd highest IB results in Dubai this year and is now ranked 69th in the world, and this has led to considerable interest to enroll students. Similarly, Regent International School students achieved the ‘Highest Grade in the World’ from their examination board, which has also fuelled interest in enrolment. As a result, we have seen a 30 per cent surge in interest compared to this time last year.”

Maintaining optimal class sizes

However, school leaders, emphasised their commitment to preserving class sizes that support academic excellence.

"We always maintain healthy class sizes. It is important to have parental trust in this, knowing that these sizes will not increase after their child joins school," said Simon Herbert, Head of School/CEO, GEMS International School – Al Khail. Parents are recommended to start the admission process early as demand for high-quality education continues to grow. Headteachers highlighted researching schools thoroughly is essential, with a focus on geographical location, curriculum offerings, school values, facilities, and alignment with the family's aspirations. Parents can also benefit from attending school tours, open houses to meet and interact with the school staff and engaging with admissions teams or parent groups for deeper insights. Herbert added, "I would advise parents if they are in UAE already, to visit the schools after studying websites, listening to friends and asking the right questions. I often try to help with this through webinars on the International Baccalaureate. I present key elements of an IB education and also answer all questions the participants may have.