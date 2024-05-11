Dubai: School employee fined Dh2,000 for taking unauthorised photo of 'sleeping' teacher

Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls for urgent, independent and transparent investigation into the incidents
A school employee was fined Dh2,000 by a Dubai court for taking and sharing unauthorised picture of a female teacher caught sleeping in campus.
The incident took place at a private school during a break between classes, where the teacher was captured dozing off in the teachers' lounge.
The accused, a colleague of the teacher, who works as an administrator at the school, reportedly took advantage the compromising situation and photographed the teacher – using a mobile phone – without her knowledge. The teacher’s face was clearly visible in the picture.
Subsequently, the photo was forwarded to the school administration via WhatsApp.
The teacher filed a complaint of invasion of privacy and legal action was initiated. The female employee justified her action as being part of her job.
According to a report published in Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm on Saturday, a Dubai court found the female school employee guilty of breaching the teacher's privacy. The court showed leniency and punished her with a fine of Dh2,000.
The UAE has strict laws against infringing others' privacy. Posting photographs, videos or making comments on social media that invade someone's privacy can attract a hefty fine of up to Dh500,000 with six months of imprisonment. This includes taking, sharing, or publishing photos or personal information with the intent to harm.
