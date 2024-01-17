Dubai: Saudi lawyer hits jackpot, wins $1 million in Duty Free draw

Published: Wed 17 Jan 2024, 2:59 PM

Jawaher Alamoudi, a lawyer from Saudi Arabia, has been named as the latest winner of the $1 million prize in the Dubai Duty Free draw held on Wednesday. The 30-year-old Saudi national became a millionaire with ticket number 3174, which she purchased online on December 20, 2023.

The Jeddah-based lawyer has been participating regularly in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for a year now and said, “Thank you Dubai Duty Free. I will keep going and continue to participate in your amazing promotion,” she said.

Jawaher is the 13th Saudi national to have won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since 1999.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Anna Muradian, a Russian national based in Moscow won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Mojave Silver Metallic) car with ticket number 1249 in the Finest Surprise Series 1864, which she purchased on Christmas day on her way to Moscow in Russia. Anna is currently uncontactable.

Padma Bashyal, a 33-year-old Nepali national won a BMW S 1000 R (M Package) motorbike with ticket number 1069 in the Finest Surprise Series 562, which he purchased online. during the Dubai Duty Free 40th Anniversary on December 20.

A first time ticket buyer, Padma is a mother of one and works for a retail company.

“I’m so happy; I felt very lucky to win with my first ticket to Dubai Duty Free promotion. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free!" she said.

Meanwhile, Mustafa Wali Mohammad, an Afghan national based in the UAE won a BMW R 1250 R (Racing Blue Metallic) motorbike with ticket number 0342 in the Finest Surprise Series 563, which he purchased online on December 23, 2023.

Mustafa who is also not available for immediate comment is a second time motorbike winner with Dubai Duty Free as he recently won a Harley-Davidson Sportster S (White Sand Pearl) motorbike, with ticket number 0183 in the Finest Surprise Series 561 on January 3, 2024.

Hadkar Nitin Banaji, a 45-year-old national based in Dubai won a BMW R 1250 GS Adventure (Gravity Blue, Trophy Edition) motorbike with ticket number 0317 in the Finest Surprise Series 564, which he purchased on his way to Mumbai in India.

A resident of Dubai for 12 years now, Hadkar has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion since 2017, is a father of one and works for a cement company.

ALSO READ: