Dubai: Salik's variable toll rates to begin January 31; Dh6 to apply during peak hours

Salik’s variable road toll pricing in Dubai will begin on January 31 this year, the company announced on Friday.

During weekdays, the toll will be Dh6 during morning peak hours (6am to 10am) and evening peak hours (4pm to 8pm). For off-peak hours, between 10am and 4pm, and from 8pm to 1am, the toll will be Dh4. On Sundays, excluding public holidays, special occasions, or major events, the toll will be Dh4 throughout the day and free from 1am to 6am.

The above rates are applicable for all days of the year, except during Ramadan.

The variable pricing timings are: