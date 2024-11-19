Dubai Run 2024: Ready to join thousands of residents on Sheikh Zayed Road? 5 tips to prepare for the big day

Are you among the thousands planning to take to Dubai's iconic Sheikh Zayed Road on November 24 and join Dubai Run 2024? Billed as a 'city-wide celebration of fitness', the run marks the grand finale of the month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge and sees thousands of residents turn out to participate.

Participants can choose between two scenic routes: a 5km run for beginners and families, or a more challenging 10km route for seasoned runners. [For more information on routes, timings, and how to register, click here].

Whether you plan to set a new personal fitness record or you just want to participate for fun, there are several things to keep in mind before showing up on the day. While experts have a lot of advice, they say the golden rule is to always listen to your body. Here are answers to questions that may be on your mind as you gear up for the running event.

What's the best warm-up routine on the day of the Dubai Run?

On the day of the run, you are advised to do proper warming up and dynamic stretching like leg swings and circles. Light jogging and walking for 5-10 minutes can also help you prepare your body, experts say.

"Start with stretching exercises, and move on to leg and arm exercises just before the run to let the blood flow into the legs," said Dr Chidananda P. Shivashankar, a specialist orthopedic surgeon at Zulekha Hospital, Dubai.

"The best warm-up before running is light cardio, e.g. jogging or any other exercise followed by 5-10 minutes of stretching exercises. Always listen to your body's needs and adjust accordingly," said Laiba Ashfaq, a physiotherapist at Aman Lil Afia Clinic Dubai.

Walking fast at a pace equivalent to 20 per cent of aerobic capacity will be helpful too, said Dr Mohamed Naguib Al-Shawarby, who holds an MSC in physiotherapy from Cairo University.

What should I eat to fuel my training for the Dubai Run?

Protein is the first item you should go for to build up muscles, whether it is plant-based or animal-based. "Calcium is essential for contraction of the muscles and potassium is essential for relaxation as well as to minimise the occurrence of cramps," Dr Chidananda said.

"On the day of the run, you should eat something light but rich in energy like a protein bar or a boiled egg/omelette with orange juice," he added.

As for Ashfaq, she advises runners to eat a meal 2-3 hours before running or have small snacks such as a banana or a granola bar.

"Have a snack like one banana or toast with peanut butter an hour and a half to two hours before the run — but avoid any meals close to the time of running," said Dr Mohanad Qahwash, consultant orthopedic trauma surgery at the Canadian Specialist Hospital, Dubai.

Are there specific hydration tips for the Dubai Run?

Hydrating the body well in preparation for the Dubai Run should start before the run itself. However, experts warn against overhydration on the day.

"It is better to keep rehydrating every 5-10 minutes or so while running. So, either carry a bottle of water along or find one," said Dr Chidananda.

During the run, juices should be blended well and without any pieces of fruit in them, added Dr Mohamed.

How can I avoid injuries while training for the Dubai Run?