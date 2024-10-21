Dubai Ruler offers condolences on death of veteran journalist Ahmed Al Mansouri

Sheikh Mohammed visited the mourning majlis in Dubai
Photo: WAM
The Dubai Ruler offered condolences on the death of Ahmed Mohammed Obaid Al Mansouri, during his visit to the mourning majlis in the emirate.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Media Council.
Sheikh Mohammed expressed his sincere condolences to the family of the distinguished media personality and his sons Abdullah Ahmed Al Mansouri, Executive Director of Corporate Support Sector at Dubai Media, and Mohammed, Saeed, Hamdan, Sultan and Amer Ahmed Al Mansouri, praying to God to bestow mercy upon him and to grant him a place in paradise, and to inspire his family and loved ones with patience and solace.
