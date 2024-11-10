Dubai Ruler approves Dh3.7-billion internal roads' plan over next 5 years

Photo: File

A five-year plan for internal roads, spanning 634km at a cost of Dh3.7 billion, has been approved by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

The plan includes 21 projects spreading across 12 residential, commercial, and industrial areas. Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, Roads and Transport Authority said.

Project locations

According to Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, Roads and Transport Authority, the locations are as follows:

In 2025, internal roads will be constructed in Nad El Sheba 3 and Al Amardi, serving Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) project, which includes 482 housing units. Additional internal roads will be developed in Hatta, also serving an MBRHE project with 100 housing units.

In 2026, RTA will construct 92km-long internal roads in Nadd Hessa, and Al Awir 1.

In 2027, roads spanning 45km will be developed in Al Athbah, Mushrif, and Hatta, along with roads over 14km in Warsan 3 (Industrial Area).

In 2028, one of the longest internal road projects, extending over 284 km, will be constructed across three communities: Al Awir 1, Wadi Al Amardi, and Hind 3. This includes roads over 221km in Al Awir 1, 22km-long roads in Wadi Al Amardi, and 41 km of roads in Hind 3.

The project construction will continue in 2029, with 200-km long internal roads to be constructed in Hind 4 and Al Yalayis 5, comprising 39km in Hind 4 and 161km in Al Yalayis 5

Completed projects