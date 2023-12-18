Dubai: RTA to auction 90 special licence plates of two, three digits on December 30

Here is a roundup of some of the most exciting, festive, and fun activities in the city
The super number plates AA30, T64,O48, AA555, X33333,V2222, Y 200 top a pack of 90 special vehicle licensing plates of two, three, four and five digits on offer at the forthcoming 114th Open Auction of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the final auction this year. Plates on offer bear (AA- I- J- M- N- O- Q- R- S- T- U- V- W- X- Y- Z) codes.
The auction is scheduled for Saturday, December 30. Registration of bidders starts on Monday, December 25. Bidding will start at 4.30pm at the Grand Hyatt Dubai.
Interested bidders can also register for the auction through RTA’s website (www.rta.ae), Dubai Drive app, or any of RTA’s Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Deira and Al Barsha. With limited seats priority will be given to bidders and hencepre-registration is recommended for the auction. However, registration will also be available at the bidding hall from 2pm.
The selling of number plates is subject to a 5 per cent VAT. Each bidder is required to have a traffic file in Dubai, and deposit a security cheque amounting to Dh25,000 addressed to RTA. Bidders have also to pay a non-refundable auction fee of Dh120 at the above-mentioned customer happiness centres. Payment can also be made online with a credit card or the Dubai Drive app.
ALSO READ:
Here is a roundup of some of the most exciting, festive, and fun activities in the city
The UAE ranked fourth after Spain, Argentina, and Romania in the world and first in the Middle East
The sky lit up with shooting stars as the Geminid meteor shower peaked on Thursday
One person was injured in the accident
No one was allowed inside and officials were seen inspecting the structure on Sunday
Advait Arya appeared on a billboard throughout an entire day, showcased over 26 times for his mentorship services in November 2023
From points on public transport to benefits on shopping hauls, these cards can help you bag discounts and deals
Initial investigations revealed that the incident was caused by “improper storage of heavy materials”