Dubai: RTA revises truck timings on major road

Driver injured after truck flips over on RAK road

Published: Sat 18 May 2024, 12:31 PM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday (May 18) announced in a social media post, changes to the timings for truck movement on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

The adjustment of timing applies to a section of the road extending from Ras Al Khor Road to Sharjah in both directions.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The new schedule restricts truck movement in the morning from 6.30am to 8.30am, and in two periods in the afternoon — the first from 1pm to 3pm, and from 5.30pm to 8pm.

The drivers are advised to use alternative routes such as Emirates Road, or wait in truck rest stops during the ban times