Dubai: RTA discontinues in-person fine payment service at centres

File Photo

Published: Sun 26 May 2024, 4:09 PM Last updated: Sun 26 May 2024, 4:19 PM

Starting May 26, vehicle fines can no longer be paid through customer happiness centres or service provider centres, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on X.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Customers can pay the fines digitally in a few simple steps, the authority said. This can be done through the RTA website or smart application.

Earlier, RTA had released a new version of its official app, offering users a simplified and easier way to access its services.

Residents who incurred fines can now make hassle-free payments through the updated version of the app.