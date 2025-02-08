Dubai: RTA announces temporary closure of 6 roads for Burj to Burj 2025 Half Marathon

Photo: RTA/X

Certain roads in Dubai will be temporarily closed on Sunday, February 9, for the Burj to Burj 2025 Half Marathon, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Saturday.

The Burj to Burj 2025 Half Marathon will take place from 6am to 9.30am.

Certain roads will be affected during the duration of the 21.1km-race, RTA said.

The roads that will affected will be:

Al Mustaqbal Street

Financial Centre Road

Al Safa Street

Al Wasl Road

Part of 2nd December Street

Jumeirah Street

The authority also asked drivers to plan their journeys ahead and depart early so as to ensure a smooth arrival to their destination.