Dubai: RTA announces partial closure of cycling track on Sunday

Hyderi’s journey began when he landed in Dubai by ship from Iran at the tender age of 8
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the partial closure of Al Qudra cycling track on Sunday.
The track will be closed from 7am to 6pm on January 14 for the elite men's race, which is an event within the Al Salam Cycling Championship.
The authority has requested cyclists to use alternative routes.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
ALSO READ:
Hyderi’s journey began when he landed in Dubai by ship from Iran at the tender age of 8
The term FOSO describes the uneasiness or reluctance people feel when they have to cut off from their obligations, technology, or jobs
The 14-year-old boy left the house in Ajman without informing his parents
They have been urged to verify the information before responding to any suspicious correspondence
The authority urged motorists to drive cautiously and to abide by traffic rules and regulations
The Emirates stresses on the important of protecting the region's interests and people
Dubai Ruler congratulates the newlyweds and wishes them a happy and prosperous life
The individual sustained minor injuries from the fall and was promptly transported to a local hospital for treatment