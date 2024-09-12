E-Paper

Dubai: RTA adds rest areas for delivery riders at Metro, bus stations

The initiative aims to ensure comfort and enhance quality of life for these essential workers

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 6:31 PM

Last updated: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 6:37 PM

The Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has introduced designated rest areas for delivery riders across the city.

These designated spots, reserved for uniformed delivery riders, are available at all Metro stations and public bus stations.


Drivers can use these spots to relax between 12pm and 3pm.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The RTA announced the new initiative through its social platforms.

The initiative aims to ensure comfort and enhance quality of life for these essential workers who play a crucial role in the lives of Dubai residents.

