Dubai royal Sheikha Mahra announces birth of baby girl named after her

Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, gave birth to her first child.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Sheikha Mahra, who married Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum last year, revealed that the couple welcomed a healthy baby girl.
She also revealed the name of the baby girl — Sheikha Mahra bint Mana bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.
Back in February this year, the couple had hosted a gender reveal.
