Dubai: Robot to detect e-scooter, cycle violations

Published: Thu 29 Feb 2024, 3:10 PM

A robot will now detect violations committed by users of bicycles and electric scooters. The robot — which is tasked with surveillance and spotting violations — will be trialled from March.

The robot will monitor the use of bicycles and electric scooters. Powered by artificial intelligence, the robot will identify a range of violations, including failure to adhere to personal safety protocols like wearing helmets; scooters parked in unauthorised areas; multiple users on e-scooters; and riding them in pedestrian-only zones. These violations are punishable with fines of up to Dh300.

When it detects violations, it will share and analyse them in collaboration with the Dubai Police.

The robot can identify violations with over 85 per cent accuracy, deliver data within 5 seconds, and has a surveillance reach of up to 2km. The robot is designed to operate efficiently under various weather conditions. It will come to a complete stop when it detects any object or individual within 1.5 metres — thus “ensuring the safety and security of all road users in Dubai”.

The initial phase of the trial operation will commence in the Jumeirah 3 beach area. The authorities in Dubai will study the impact of the application and its potential for broader implementation in the future.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) signed an agreement with robotics and advanced technical systems provider Terminus Group to start the trial operation. The agreement was signed during the Mena Transport Congress and Exhibition 2024 that’s hosted by the RTA in Dubai.

