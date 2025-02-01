Dubai reveals future locations for drone delivery services

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: KT File

Dubai revealed future locations for drone services across the emirate, as the country seeks to harness future technologies to reduce traffic congestion and increase convenience for residents.

In December 2024, four delivery routes were unveiled at Dubai Silicon Oasis, as the emirate launched Middle East's first-of-its-kind drone delivery service. The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority said drone services would be available in the future at these locations:

Business Bay

Nad El Sheba

Dubai World Trade Centre

Aquaventure Waterpark

Dubai Marina

Dubai Internet City

Al Barsha

Emirates Hills

The first licence for drone delivery, which included delivering products such as medicines, was awarded to Keeta Drone in late 2024. Keeta Drone, a subsidiary of Chinese technology and retail company Meituan, is the first Chinese drone logistics operator to secure an overseas licence.

The Dubai Crown Prince placed the first order at the time of the launch.

"A decade ago, we introduced the UAE Drones for Good Award to encourage the positive use of drone technology. Today, we have reached a significant milestone with operational readiness to commence drone delivery operations,” Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), said.

Earlier, the best locations were being discussed, and the delivery system which had been tested for several years would reach 33 per cent of Dubai by 2030, Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, director-general of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, said.