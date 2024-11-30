Dubai residents save big at 3-day super sale as they 'shop for entire family', buy winter outfits

For many residents, Dubai's extended 3-Day Super Sale (3DSS) is the perfect opportunity to prepare for vacations, weddings, or family gatherings. The sale, which runs until December 2 in celebration of Eid Al Etihad, has drawn residents to malls, offering discounts of up to 90 per cent. Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the sale spans over 3,000 stores and 500 brands catering to fashion, footwear, beauty, home goods, and more.

Mohammed Abu Nael, a marketing manager, is flying to Amman for the long weekend. He made a last-minute trip to the Mall of the Emirates to buy jackets and winter essentials for his relatives.

“The weather in Amman is cold, and my cousins requested jackets. Thanks to the discounts, I could shop for the entire family instead of just three of them,” said Abu Nael, who purchased jackets from Zara, Next, and American Eagle. “I wrapped up work early, shopped hurriedly, and will head home to pack before catching my flight at 11 pm.”

Abu Nael saved at least 30 to 50 per cent on his purchases, which included jackets priced from Dh170 to Dh280. “The sale is a blessing for last-minute shoppers like me,” said Abu Nael.

Zahra Abdul Huq, a mother of two and a resident of Mirdif, is preparing for a family vacation to Antalya, Turkey. She visited Deira City Centre with her family to complete her shopping.

“The timing of the sale couldn’t have been more perfect,” said Zahra. “We have been planning this vacation for months, but there were so many last-minute essentials to buy. My kids needed new backpacks, winter jackets, and shoes, and I needed some warm clothes and accessories for myself.”

With the sale extending until December 2, shoppers are not only taking advantage of huge discounts but also preparing for the festive season and vacations.

Zahra was thrilled with the discounts. “I got a pair of stylish boots from Aldo for just Dh280, down from Dh400, and a warm jacket for Dh300, which originally cost Dh400. Two weeks ago, we went to window shop, and my husband suggested waiting for the sale. He was right! We saved over Dh800. What would have cost us more than Dh2,000, we managed to get for just Dh1,200,” she said.

For Imdad Hassan, a resident of Al Tawoon in Sharjah, the sale has come at the perfect time as he is preparing for his wedding at the end of December. The soon-to-be groom was busy ticking off his wedding shopping list at Dubai Festival City Mall.

For Imdad Hassan, a resident of Al Tawoon in Sharjah, the sale has come at the perfect time as he is preparing for his wedding at the end of December. The soon-to-be groom was busy ticking off his wedding shopping list at Dubai Festival City Mall.

"This sale has been a blessing for me because weddings come with a lot of expenses. I managed to buy formal shirts from my favourite brands, as well as two pairs of leather shoes from Aldo and Clarks—originally priced at over Dh400 each, but I got them for Dh200 each," said the Indian expat. Imdad wasn't shopping just for himself. "I also bought ladies' bags from brands like Charles & Keith and Guess for my bride. It's a big saving for me," he said. "My wedding shopping is almost halfway done, and I've saved a lot so far. I plan to shop for more items before the sale ends." With extended hours and a wide variety of products, the 3-Day Super Sale is helping residents save big while gearing up for the festive and wedding seasons.