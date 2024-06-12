Dubai: Residents may soon enjoy regular yoga sessions at Indian Consulate

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 8:44 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 11:23 PM

Following the celebration of International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 22, the Indian mission in Dubai might start offering regular evening yoga sessions at the Consulate.

Although the idea is still in its early stages and under deliberation, it has not been completely ruled out.

Consul General of India in Dubai, Satish Kumar Sivan, said, “We have actually been thinking of having yoga (sessions) regularly, that can be done at the Consulate. Most probably, post-event, we will be looking at yoga classes being organised here.”

He was speaking during a curtain raiser event for IDY held at the Consulate on Wednesday.

Registration now open

Meanwhile, Sivan launched the IDY website and registration page for the 10th IDY that is being organised by the Indian Consulate.

The Indian mission in Dubai is set to welcome around 4,000 people who will be gathering for a rejuvenating session at the iconic World Trade Centre on Saturday, June 22 from 5pm to 7pm.

People eager to participate can scan a QR code to register or log onto the website.

Inviting community members and shedding light on how the traditional system of Yoga is an invaluable gift of India to the world, the envoy highlighted that this commemoration is an occasion to focus on holistic health.

This year, the Consulate would be celebrating the IDY with the participation of around 1000 residents of different nationalities residing in the northern Emirates as well.

“Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah are also organising specific events. I know Indian missions and Consulates around the world will be hosting IDY. But I think Dubai will lead the whole world with the numbers we are planning,” he added.

Responding to a question from Khaleej Times, Consul General Satish Sivan said, “I hope the whole of Dubai can come in, but the venue has a capacity of 4,000 people so we expect that number. Our website is now open.”

“Although the International Day of Yoga is observed on 21 June, we have to be sensitive to people's availability. Therefore, we are organising it a day after. We hope our members of the Indian community, friends of India, all the (other) nationalities, and members of the diplomatic corps will be able to join us for this Yoga Day,” he added.

Elaborating on the arrangements, the Consul General urged people to register ahead of the D-Day.

“Anybody who wants to participate must register. I would strongly encourage registration because it also asks for details, about your T-shirt size for example. We will be handing out the T-shirts at the venue.”