Dubai residents excited to see 'no cars, more trees' in Karama, Fahidi under Super Block project

A view of a street in Karama. KT Photo: File

Residents of popular Dubai neighbourhoods — like Karama and Fahidi — are excited about the new project that will turn their communities into car-free, pedestrian-friendly zones. Many are looking forward to quieter days and more relaxing strolls amid lush greenery.

Amreen Sheikh, a longtime Karama resident, said the initiative would literally be a "breath of fresh air" for her community, since it will improve air quality, reduce noise pollution, and make walking much more enjoyable.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Our neighbourhood is extremely crowded during the weekends because of many restaurants. This new project will eventually reduce the traffic and make our area more liveable,” said Sheikh, who lives at the Pioneer Building.

“Walking in Karama is difficult, given the traffic congestion and lack of shade. If there are more trees, walkways, and shaded areas, it will encourage people to step outside more often on their feet and not use their vehicles for short distances."

Under Dubai's newly announced 'Super Block' initiative, Karama is one of the areas that will be transformed. The project — which also covers Fahidi, Abu Hail, and Al Quoz Creative Zone — is part of the emirate's long-term vision for a greener, more sustainable urban environment.

The initiative is expected to promote walking and cycling, reduce cars on the streets, and create public spaces that encourage social interaction.

Getting to know your community

For Haya AbuNael, who lives in Al Yasmeen building in Abu Hail, the initiative may translate to more community interactions.

When the neighbourhood turns into walking zones, people naturally engage more with their surroundings and neighbours, she said. "This initiative could also boost small businesses by increasing foot traffic."

“Currently, I take my children to Al Mamzar beach for a walk or for cycling as the roads and empty spaces around the building are always occupied. Once this initiative takes shape, it will be very easy, and all we have to do is just step out in greenery,” added AbuNael.

While many residents are excited, some seek clarity on how the transition will take place.

Nabil Syed, a businessman and sewing needs trader in Al Fahidi, said he finds it difficult to imagine how such a busy area can be "turned into a zone with no cars". “But whatever Dubai does, it is always beneficial for its residents,” said Syed. While the details are still unclear, the expat expressed confidence in the city's leadership. “If we have learned anything from previous projects in Dubai, it’s that whatever the city does is always for the best,” he said. Thomas Edelmann, founder and managing director of RoadSafetyUAE, told Khaleej Times: “The ‘Super Block initiative is just another proof that Dubai continuously comes up with creative ways to enhance community life." "This latest initiative is very interesting because it would reduce the need for vehicles. It addresses congestion in some communities. It’s all about reducing traffic in certain geographic areas that will positively impact the quality of life.” ALSO READ: Dubai announces plan to turn key residential areas into car-free zones From secret beach to mangroves: UAE mum discovers 'hidden running spots' in Abu Dhabi