Dubai residents eat out almost three times a week, says report

Are you someone who enjoys dining out frequently? You're not alone. The trend of eating out in Dubai has seen a 61 per cent upswing, with residents dining out at restaurants almost three times a week. In contrast, diners were venturing out only 1.8 times a week in the previous year.

This is according to the latest findings from the second edition of the Dubai Gastronomy Industry Report, released by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). The report also revealed that the emirate is ranked second worldwide in terms of restaurant density.

The report supports the industry by providing statistics and trends that recognise progress and identify key growth areas for the coming year.

There has also been a substantial increase in the proportion of international visitors satisfied with Dubai's value for money when dining out, up from 54 per cent in 2022 to 66 per cent in 2023. The top areas in terms of dining destinations were Dubai Marina, Oud Metha and Downtown Dubai.

World-Class destination

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), credited the players in Dubai's dining-out scene and thanked them for their passion and dedication.

“As Dubai continues to build on its reputation as a world-class gastronomic destination, there are immense opportunities waiting to be harnessed for progressive and innovative stakeholder,” he said.

“The rapid expansion of the industry and the global recognition it has earned is a clear indication that the emirate's gastronomic evolution is not just a trend, but a cultural phenomenon underpinned by the myriad of cuisines and flavours drawn from the cultures of over 200 nationalities that call the city their home.”

Dubai is home to more than 13,000 restaurants and cafés of various cuisines. There has been a growing enthusiasm for its culinary ecosystem, with 69 per cent of UAE residents rating the city as the world’s leading gastronomy hub.

The report also highlights the significance of three of Dubai’s most popular restaurants attaining Michelin Green stars, evidencing the city's ongoing commitment to sustainability. There are plans to further align with UAE Net Zero 2050, the national campaign to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Dubai's gastronomy excellence aligns seamlessly with the city’s broader economic vision outlined in the Dubai Economic Agenda 2033 (D33), which aims to double the size of Dubai's economy in the decade up to 2033.

Later this year, the 11th annual Dubai Food Festival (DFF) will showcase the city's ever-evolving culinary prowess. Scheduled to take place from 19 April to 12 May, DFF 2024 will celebrate locally originated concepts and Emirati and international cuisines while highlighting Dubai's capacity to respond to worldwide trends.

