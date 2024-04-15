UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Remote learning, work from home announced for private schools, govt employees

Public schools across the country will be conducting online classes on Tuesday and Wednesday due to unstable weather conditions

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 6:18 PM

Last updated: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 6:26 PM

All private schools in Dubai have been ordered to conduct remote learning for tomorrow, Tuesday, April 16, due to unstable weather conditions. Government entities have also been directed to allow employees to work from home.

Dubai's Crown Prince made the announcement on X after the Emirates School Education Foundation's announcement came, directing all public schools in UAE to operate remotely.


Public schools across the UAE will be conducting mandatory remote learning on Tuesday, April 16 and Wednesday, April 17.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Private sector companies in areas most impacted by the fluctuating weather across UAE have been asked to take precautions in outdoor work environments where it is difficult to suspend operations.

Earlier, the local emergency, crisis and disaster team in Ras Al Khaimah has decided to move classes to distance learning for government institutions in the emirate.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE