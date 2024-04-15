Dubai: Remote learning, work from home announced for private schools, govt employees

An expert reveals that there is a 80% spike in separations during the beginning of the year
All private schools in Dubai have been ordered to conduct remote learning for tomorrow, Tuesday, April 16, due to unstable weather conditions. Government entities have also been directed to allow employees to work from home.
Dubai's Crown Prince made the announcement on X after the Emirates School Education Foundation's announcement came, directing all public schools in UAE to operate remotely.
Public schools across the UAE will be conducting mandatory remote learning on Tuesday, April 16 and Wednesday, April 17.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Private sector companies in areas most impacted by the fluctuating weather across UAE have been asked to take precautions in outdoor work environments where it is difficult to suspend operations.
Earlier, the local emergency, crisis and disaster team in Ras Al Khaimah has decided to move classes to distance learning for government institutions in the emirate.
ALSO READ:
An expert reveals that there is a 80% spike in separations during the beginning of the year
The rescue operation was carried out in coordination with the National Guard and Umm Al Quwain police
Students enrolled in international curriculum schools enjoyed a three-week break for the spring holidays, which commenced on March 25
Retail outlets, flower vendors, restaurants reported a flood of enquiries for food and religious paraphernalia from Indian families across the country
Travel agencies in the country have had a busy weekend rescheduling flights and ensuring the safety of their passengers
The closure caused worldwide air-traffic disruption, leaving travellers anxiously awaiting updates and hoping for a swift resolution to the crisis
Airline warns of risk of ‘knock-on disruption’ as multiple flights cancelled on Sunday
A guide on the different platforms in the Emirates where you can register for volunteering, donating and other initiatives