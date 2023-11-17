Dubai rains: Several flights cancelled, diverted amid unstable weather conditions

Emirati diplomat highlights how the country will use extended humanitarian pauses to implement relief efforts on the ground
Around 20 flights arriving to and departing from Dubai Intenational Airport (DXB) were disrupted on Friday due to inclement weather conditions.
“Dubai Airports confirms that adverse weather affected operations at Dubai International (DXB) today. As of 10am UAE time, 13 inbound flights were diverted to neighbouring airports while six outbound flights were cancelled,” a DXB spokesperson told Khaleej Times.
“Dubai Airports is working closely with airlines, control authorities and other service partners at DXB to minimise any inconvenience to our customers,” the spokesperson added.
Passengers heading to DXB for their flights are advised to take the Dubai Metro where possible, to avoid traffic delays caused by water-logged roads.
"Please check traffic updates and plan extra time to get to DXB,” the spokesperson added.
For the latest flight updates, guests are advised to check directly with their airline or visit the flight information page on dubaiairports.ae.
ALSO READ:
Emirati diplomat highlights how the country will use extended humanitarian pauses to implement relief efforts on the ground
The production capacity of each plant is 200,000 gallons daily with a total of 600,000 gallons, benefiting 300,000 people per day
Baggage-hailing platform charges Dh99 for the first bag and the rates include collection, storage and delivery
A UAE resident for 11 years now, he has always wanted to have a house of his own — now, he can build a massive one
Exchange houses go the extra mile in serving expats, with some now offering loans to residents' families back home
Popular festival has contributed to promoting Abu Dhabi’s stature as a key tourism and cultural destination
Some satiate visitors' hunger pangs, while others display their creativity with thread and needle