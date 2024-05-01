Dubai rains: Class attendance mandatory for distance learning, school heads say

Published: Wed 1 May 2024, 7:09 PM Last updated: Wed 1 May 2024, 9:12 PM

Attendance is mandatory, say school heads as institutions prepare to transition to distance learning on Thursday and Friday.

Schools have been issuing circulars to parents, stating that student attendance is compulsory, emphasizing the importance of punctual login times.

In a circular, one Dubai-based Indian school stressed that remote learning will commence at the usual start time 7.20am. The school management requested parents to ensure that their wards join all the classes on time. It stressed that attendance would be marked even during remote learning days.

Notably, school principals explained they conduct quality checks after every digital learning session.

“Teachers have been instructed on how to take attendance. Clear guidelines have been set for the day’s activities. At the end of the day we also do an assessment to see if there were any technical hindrances and if all students were visible on the screen during remote learning. As a Principal I can get into any classroom remotely to see what’s happening in the digital classroom,” said Sangita Chima, Principal, Amity School Dubai.

Take ownership of your learning journey

Educators pointed out that by embracing responsibility and engagement, students not only enhance their academic progress but also contribute to fostering a positive and enriching virtual classroom environment.

Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-Principal at Credence High School said, “Today, our devoted team of educators reaffirmed our expectations for students during online classes. We stressed the significance of active participation and the importance of students taking ownership of their learning journey. We remain dedicated to supporting our students and families through this period of remote learning.”

Head teachers stressed that despite growing concerns among parents regarding frequent online classes triggered by unpredictable weather, the decision ultimately prioritizes the well-being of the children.

They explained that students and teachers, even if travelling by private vehicles, frequently face extended commutes and traffic delays, resulting in reduced working hours.

Considering these factors and aiming to alleviate challenges for everyone involved, they commend the decision by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) to advocate for remote learning during unstable weather conditions.

Chima said, “I appreciate the decision made by the KHDA to transition to distance learning. Otherwise, the circumstances can become quite challenging for all involved. During the last rainfall, some of our teachers were unable to leave their homes due to waterlogging. When it rains, school buses can get stuck in traffic for two to three hours, leaving children feeling exhausted.

"Additionally, in such situations, we have observed that as soon as students disembark from the bus, there’s a natural rush to the restroom. Considering all these factors, moving to remote learning is indeed in the best interest of everyone, especially since educational institutions have become proficient in facilitating online classes,” Chima added.

School leaders emphasized that as Friday is a half day in Dubai schools, it is more efficient to operate remotely.

Chima added, “After reviewing the weather forecast, the KHDA had alerted us several days prior to the announcement. They issued a circular to schools inquiring whether we were prepared to conduct distance learning amidst the anticipated unstable weather conditions.”

KHDA circular

Khaleej Times obtained a copy of the circular distributed to principals, which outlined the KHDA's communication to schools.

The circular stated, “With rain predicted this week, we want to assure you that we are closely monitoring the situation and will inform you promptly closer to the date if schools will have to move to distance learning.”

“While it is too early to make a definitive decision, we want to encourage you to start planning for a temporary move to distance learning if the need arises. Please also let us know if you have any concerns or anticipate any challenges if distance learning is mandated,” read the notice.

Catch-up classes

Educators reiterated that student safety is imperative as unstable weather conditions will prevail and school staff are prepared to offer catch-up classes to assist students as needed.

Zafar Raja, Group Chief Operating Officer, GEMS Education, said, “Our schools were already preparing for the expected rains and this work will continue today. As last month showed, all our school staff and students are now very well practised in switching seamlessly to remote learning and we thank our parents again for their support during these times.”

Students taking exams

For those taking exams, headteachers assured that they are closely collaborating with different stakeholders to cater to their requirements and will directly engage with concerned parties.

Glen Radojkovich, Deputy Director of Education, IB and UK Curriculum said: “Following the adverse weather forecast and directives from authorities, Taaleem schools will be closed on Thursday, May 2 and Friday, May 3, to ensure the safety of our students and staff. During this period, we will offer uninterrupted distance learning for all students.

He added, “For students undertaking International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) exams, we are coordinating closely with the IBO to support their needs and will work directly with families to mitigate these circumstances.”

