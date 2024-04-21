Dubai private schools urged to extend distance learning for students facing post-flood challenges

The “slow-moving storm” system dropped more than a year’s worth of rain on some cities
KHDA asks private schools and universities in Dubai to continue distance learning for those facing logistical challenges after the recent severe weather conditions across the UAE.
More to follow
The “slow-moving storm” system dropped more than a year’s worth of rain on some cities
Across the emirate, progress has been made in ensuring continuity of services and infrastructure
These companies are working in collaboration with Dubai Land Department to offer free services to areas affected by the storm
In just two days, their efforts have made a significant impact, benefiting over 10,000 people in flooded areas
Shahvez Khan recounts heart pounding sequence of events from ground zero
Paul Griffiths assured travellers that all partners were working towards the "welfare of guests and returning operations"
He acknowledged the 'unacceptable' wait times for passengers and outlined the airline's efforts to restore ops, which he called 'far from perfect'
Visitors can enjoy movies with family favourites, including ‘The Jungle Book’, ‘Jumanji’ and ‘Zootopia’ to match the wild theme every evening from 8pm