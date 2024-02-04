Dubai: Pork byproducts in food can be easily detected through new system

Published: Sun 4 Feb 2024, 12:37 PM Last updated: Sun 4 Feb 2024, 12:38 PM

A new examination and screening system can now accurately identify the presence of pork byproducts in processed meat products. The technology guarantees rapid and precise results, providing outcomes within a day and facilitating up to 100 tests per hour.

The Dubai Central Laboratory has incorporated an innovative laboratory test that employs heightened concentrations of DNA or genetic material extracted from food items.

Furthermore, customers can access environmental sample tests, covering both bottled and non-bottled drinking water samples, to ensure the absence of disease-causing bacteria in these samples.

Engineer Hind Mahmoud Ahmed, acting Director of the Dubai Central Laboratory Department at Dubai Municipality, said, "The new system was created in microbiological laboratories, and it has made all traded products more trustworthy by detecting pork byproduct residues with an efficiency that is about 100 times higher than that of conventional examination procedures."

She reiterates the ability of the technology to quickly detect diverse bacteria, yeasts, and fungi linked to the quality of food products and microbial contaminants, which plays a crucial role in improving flexibility, productivity, and the overall screening process.

It also seeks to provide a comprehensive service adhering to the best international standards and specifications.

She said, "This achievement stands alongside the laboratory's numerous successes in improving operations and meeting objectives, which include the development and integration of globally accepted standards for laboratory testing and calibration certificates."

What is the process?

It employs cutting-edge technology with a fully automated system and secure protocol, enabling thorough sample tracking from the start of testing to result in publication.

Additionally, its automated fluorescence-based reading sets it apart as one of the most advanced methods globally for detecting microorganisms in food samples.

How does it benefit other products?

Customers can utilise the microbiology analysis laboratory services provided by Dubai Central Laboratory.

These services include examining food product quality and safety, nutritional supplements, food contact materials (FCMs), and estimations of food product expiry dates.

Additionally, they can benefit from environmental sample tests, including bottled and non-bottled drinking water samples to guarantee that it does not contain any disease-causing bacteria, and sample tests of groundwater, irrigation water, sea, lakes, canals, beaches, swimming pool water, hotels and dental clinics water, sediment and soil, natural reserves, and hazardous-waste and fertilisers.

The customers can get the test reports of microbiological laboratory safety tests of different samples of consumables and goods - including cosmetics, detergents, kids' toys, textiles, etc.

