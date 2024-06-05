E-Paper

Dubai: Popular beach club reopens after fire

Videos posted on social media showed huge flames and thick plumes of smoke

by

Nasreen Abdulla
Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

Published: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 6:24 PM

A popular Dubai beach club will reopen on Thursday after an incident of fire. Barasti Beach Bar was partially shut down on Monday after a fire broke out in a shack along the coast.

Their temperature controlled pool will open to public on Thursday morning at 9. Entry to the venue will remain complimentary, with guests being able to enjoy free access to sun loungers and umbrellas.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The pool along with the beach had been shut down since Monday.


Videos posted on social media showed huge flames and thick plumes of smoke after the fire, which operator Le Méridien confirmed to Khaleej Times “was quickly brought under control”. No one was hurt in the incident.

Barasti’s sporting fan zone and restaurant will continue to operate as usual.

The beach club, located at the five-star Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, is extremely popular among UAE expats.

