Dubai Police sponsor Umrah trip for over 70 employees, retired staff

Published: Sat 21 Sep 2024, 12:34 PM Last updated: Sat 21 Sep 2024, 12:37 PM

The Umrah pilgrimage trip for 76 employees and retired staff of the Dubai Police, including both men and women, will be full sponsored. This will be the seventeenth batch to embark on this journey, and is the second Umrah trip organised in 2024.

The pilgrimage will last 6 days and be split between Makkah and Madinah, according to Abdullah Al Falahi from the Islamic Affairs and Tolerance Section.

The participants were offered religious, practical and health guidance about the upcoming Umrah trip. The trip will commence on Wednesday from Dubai International Airport (DXB).

The accompanying preacher, Sheikh Dr Sharif Abdullah, shared proper etiquette for visiting Makkah and Madinah. He also gave the employees detailed instructions on the psychological preparation needed for the pilgrimage, the concept of Ihram, its practices and prohibitions, and a step-by-step explanation of the Umrah rituals and their religious rulings.

The initiative comes as part of Dubai Police's efforts to boost employee happiness and reward employees for their hard work. The employees expressed gratitude and happiness to the General Command of Dubai Police.