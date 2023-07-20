Dubai Police settle over 11,000 family, financial disputes amicably last year

Cases were resolved peacefully and swiftly without the need to resort to criminal reports or court proceedings

By Web Desk Published: Thu 20 Jul 2023, 5:52 PM Last updated: Thu 20 Jul 2023, 6:14 PM

The Bur Dubai Police Station on Wednesday announced that the authority successfully resolved 11,665 financial and family disputes amicably and efficiently last year without requiring the parties involved to file a criminal report or go to court.

The Director of the Bur Dubai Police Station, Major General Abdullah Khadem Sorour Al Ma'sam, emphasised the Dubai Police’s commitment to resolving disputes between parties without resorting to criminal proceedings. He stated that this approach not only helps to maintain family and society cohesion but also promotes the esteemed values of the UAE, including tolerance in the society.

He further explained that as part of the ‘Al Solh Khair’ (Arabic for reconciliation is the answer) initiative, the police station facilitates settlements in financial disputes, whether before or after filing a report, and works to resolve simple disputes and bridge perspectives in family disputes, all with the aim of preserving family unity.

Maj Gen Al Ma'sam noted that the initiative successfully resolved 11,665 disputes and obtained concessions from the parties involved, including 8,129 disputes in H1 2022 and 3,536 in the second half. He also mentioned that this approach helped reduce the number of criminal reports filed in the first half of 2022.

"The initiative has significant benefits in promoting stability in both financial and family matters, which will positively impact individuals, institutions, and banks by ensuring the recovery of disputed funds. At the family level, the initiative works to resolve disputes and prevent family breakdowns, thus strengthening the community's social fabric," he concluded.

