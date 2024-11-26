Dubai Police seize over 26,000 bikes, bicycles, e-scooters over traffic violations

Authorities recorded 77,227 violations and accidents involving this three mode of transport in 2024
Dubai Police have recorded 77,227 violations and accidents involving bicycles, motorcycles, and e-scooters in 2024, nearly 17,000 more than the total for 2023. The number of fatalities remains unchanged at 18.
This statistic was revealed in an awareness campaign video by the law enforcement agency, which urged delivery riders to follow traffic rules. According to the data, 181 delivery riders have sustained severe injuries in road accidents over the past four years.
The main causes of these accidents have been attributed to:
According Dubai Police, some delivery riders commit violations that put both their own lives and the lives of others at risk. Staying focused on the road, following traffic rules, and staying in the designated lanes are essential to ensuring everyone's safety.
According to the statistics, 26,382 bicycles, motorcycles, and e-scooters were confiscated for traffic violations in 2024, compared to 12,209 in 2023. These three modes of transport were involved in 428 accidents this year, up from 385 in 2023.
In September, nearly 3,800 e-scooters, bicycles and e-bikes were seized by the Naif Police Station in its jurisdiction for various violations, including the use in non-designated areas or on public roads.
Recently, 1,780 scooters and bicycles were seized in a safety campaign by the Al Rifa'a Police Station. Violations included improper use of scooters and bicycles in non-designated areas, such as public roads and pedestrian pathways, posing a significant risk to riders and other road users.
Dubai Police called on cyclists to strictly follow traffic rules and guidelines, stick to permitted roads and lanes, and comply with all security and safety requirements mentioned in designated areas to ensure public safety.
They also urged the public to report negative behaviours or dangerous actions through the "Police Eye" service available on the Dubai Police smartphone app or by calling the "We Are All Police" service on 901.
As Dubai constantly strives to make daily transportation secure and accessible for all, the emirate frequently carries out infrastructure upgrades, and imposes penalties on violators of the strict safety standards.
Recently, the emirate also passed a new traffic law, which outlined penalties for 14 different violations. Some of them include heavier fines for jaywalking, and 30-day vehicle impoundments for using phones while driving, tailgating, and sudden deviation.
