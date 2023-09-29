Dubai Police remind residents about safety when hiring gardeners

The discussion also shed light on the role played by Arab countries in global alliances, with a specific focus on the Brussels alliance
The Dubai Police have reminded residents about safety when hiring freelance gardeners, farmers and landscapers at their homes.
In a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Dubai Police urged residents to only hire licenced gardeners. The also urged the public to safely store the keys with trusted family members.
The authority urged residents to secure valuables in a designated area and added that installation of surveillance cameras for enhanced home security was important.
VP said that the UAE will steadfastly remain supportive of the cause and seek to bring peace
Gopal, a former Dubai resident for 23 years, said he was there when DDF made its first draw in 1999
He used his trademark dark humour to emphasise the need for a paradigm shift in how Arabs are represented globally
Authority attributed the successful organisation of the events to the public's compliance with instructions
Al Gergawi called out the double standards and political agendas hindering true resolution of the Palestinian cause
The rapid non-stop scanning technology has a capacity of up to 100 trucks, 150 tourist vehicles, and 150 buses per hour
Two other participants to drive away in luxury vehicles