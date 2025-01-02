Dubai Police receive nearly 25,000 calls during New Year's Eve celebrations

The non-emergency line handled 2,117 calls and managed 398 live chat inquiries through electronic platforms
Dubai hosted grand New Year's Eve celebrations across the emirate. Authorities made several security arrangements to ensure that the evening passes without a hitch.
One among the many preparations was the Dubai Police's readiness to deal with any and all situations that may arise. The authority said on Thursday that it received 24,723 calls across its emergency and non-emergency lines from noon on December 31, 2024, to noon on January 1, 2025.
The Command and Control Centre received 22,606 calls via the emergency line (999) "with a remarkable response rate", the authority said.
Major Yaqoub Al Sarouash, Director of the 901 Call Centre, reported handling 2,117 non-emergency calls. Additionally, staff managed 398 live chat inquiries through electronic platforms.
Brigadier Turki bin Faris, Director of the General Department of Operations, praised the efforts of staff at the Command and Control Centre and the 901 Call Centre for their professionalism and prompt responses to public inquiries, which reflect Dubai Police’s commitment to safety and community happiness.
He noted that this efficiency demonstrates the dedication of Dubai Police to ensuring public security during high-demand periods.
Dubai Police also reminded the public that 999 is reserved for emergencies, while 901 serves non-emergency inquiries and services, ensuring efficient resource allocation and exceptional community support at all times.
