Dubai Police receive nearly 25,000 calls during New Year's Eve celebrations

File photo used for illustrative pruposes

Dubai hosted grand New Year's Eve celebrations across the emirate. Authorities made several security arrangements to ensure that the evening passes without a hitch.

One among the many preparations was the Dubai Police's readiness to deal with any and all situations that may arise. The authority said on Thursday that it received 24,723 calls across its emergency and non-emergency lines from noon on December 31, 2024, to noon on January 1, 2025.

The Command and Control Centre received 22,606 calls via the emergency line (999) "with a remarkable response rate", the authority said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Major Yaqoub Al Sarouash, Director of the 901 Call Centre, reported handling 2,117 non-emergency calls. Additionally, staff managed 398 live chat inquiries through electronic platforms.