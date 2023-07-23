Dubai Police issues 'urgent warning' to residents, urges them to verify emails before making payments

By Web Desk Published: Sun 23 Jul 2023, 2:43 PM Last updated: Sun 23 Jul 2023, 2:49 PM

Dubai Police has issued an urgent warning to residents asking them to beware of fraudulent emails.

In a tweet, the authority urged members of the community to verify emails that could be impersonating Dubai Police. It asked residents to especially check those emails that urge them to click on a link to pay fines or service fees.

The tweet says: "Scammers are using deceitful tactics, urging recipients to click on a link to pay fines and service fees. We urge community members to exercise caution and stay vigilant, as well as to verify the authenticity of any email claiming to be from Dubai Police to avoid falling victim to such fraudulent practices."

Earlier, Sharjah Police General Command warned community members who use websites specialising in car sales and purchases regarding the growing threat of fraud and theft. According to the authorities, criminals use a new method wherein scammers take advantage of weekends and official holidays when financial operations are suspended in banking institutions.

Their modus operandi involves depositing fake cheque at ATMs, deceiving their victims into believing that the transactions are legitimate. Unsuspecting individuals, who are in the process of finalising their deals, fall prey to this scam, only to realise later that they have become victims of fraud and theft.

