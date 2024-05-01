Dubai rains: Did you receive this public safety alert?

Connectivity and accessibility will be given priority with the development of the new passenger terminal
Dubai Police on Wednesday issued a public safety alert due to the unstable weather conditions.
The authority said that the emirate is expected to witness weather fluctuations during the coming hours.
Please stay away from the beaches and do not sail, avoid valley areas, torrential rains, and low places, exercise caution while driving vehicles, and adhere to the instructions of the competent authorities. We wish you safety, it said.
